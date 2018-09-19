Switchback brings Celtic soul to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 29

The Wayne Theatre presents Switchback on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25.

Switchback is the award-winning Midwestern-based duo of Brian Fitzgerald and Martin McCormack, whose brand of original music has made them an international touring sensation and a presence on PBS.

Dubbed “American Roots with Celtic Soul,” Switchback seamlessly blends a Celtic tribal beat with the raw energy of the wide open American plains.

Their beautifully crafted songs moves the feet while swaying the heart.

About the Wayne Theatre

The Wayne Theatre Alliance promotes the artistic, cultural, and educational opportunities and the economic vitality of Waynesboro and adjacent region through the operation and preservation of the Ross Performing Arts Center at the historic Wayne Theatre as a performing arts/conference facility.

More online at WayneTheatre.org.

