SVAC hosts Virginia Watercolor Society exhibition

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center in downtown Waynesboro is hosting the 43rd annual Virginia Watercolor Society exhibition through September 23.

Nearly 100 artists were juried by esteemed watercolorist Paul Jackson.

The exhibition showcases the skill and diversity of Virginia artists working with watermedia.

The show is open to the public Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments may also be made for after hour tours.

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center is located at 126 S. Wayne Ave. in downtown Waynesboro.

Learn more at www.svacart.com