SVAC hosts Virginia Watercolor Society exhibition

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

Shenandoah Valley Art CenterThe Shenandoah Valley Art Center in downtown Waynesboro is hosting the 43rd annual Virginia Watercolor Society exhibition through September 23.

Nearly 100 artists were juried by esteemed watercolorist Paul Jackson.

The exhibition showcases the skill and diversity of Virginia artists working with watermedia.

The show is open to the public Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments may also be made for after hour tours.

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center is located at 126 S. Wayne Ave. in downtown Waynesboro.

Learn more at www.svacart.com


Crystal Abbe Graham is the digital editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of Viewpoints, a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on Virginia Tonight earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.