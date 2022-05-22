Superstructure replacement in Albemarle County shuts down Route 810

VDOT will begin a project in Crozet on Monday to replace the bridge over Rock Bar Branch. State force bridge crews will replace the superstructure and repair parts of the substructure.

Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) in Albemarle County, will shut down, starting at 7 a.m., Monday, and remain closed for the duration of the project, which has a completion date of July 29.

Route 810 will be closed 0.68 miles from Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road) and 0.53 miles from Route 601 (Garth Road), but a temporary pedestrian bridge will be in place for walkers, runners and bicyclists.

Drivers should stay alert for bridge crews working in the area and message boards are in place to direct traffic around the construction.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the Culpeper District’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

