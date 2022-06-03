augusta free press news

Sunset Spectacular fireworks return July 9; downtown vendor event planned

Augusta Free Press

Published Friday, Jun. 3, 2022, 5:12 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: [email protected]

Advertising inquiries: [email protected]

fireworks
(©Kati Finell – stock.adobe.com)

The Sunset Spectacular fireworks in Waynesboro return July 9.

Destination Downtown Waynesboro announced the date on their Facebook page and noted they are adding a downtown event this year to go along with the fireworks.

DDW is currently seeking vendors to participate in the first annual Downtown Spectacular.

DDW is the nonprofit organization that promotes and supports downtown businesses and events.

For more information, vendors are asked to email [email protected]

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham


augusta free press
augusta free press
augusta free press

%d bloggers like this: