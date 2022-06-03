Sunset Spectacular fireworks return July 9; downtown vendor event planned

The Sunset Spectacular fireworks in Waynesboro return July 9.

Destination Downtown Waynesboro announced the date on their Facebook page and noted they are adding a downtown event this year to go along with the fireworks.

DDW is currently seeking vendors to participate in the first annual Downtown Spectacular.

DDW is the nonprofit organization that promotes and supports downtown businesses and events.

For more information, vendors are asked to email [email protected]

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham

