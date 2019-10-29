Subhash wins singles title at ITA Atlantic Regional

UVA women’s tennis freshman Natasha Subhash (Fairfax, Va.) claimed the singles title at the ITA Atlantic Regional on Tuesday with straight-set victories in back-to-back matches.

She is the first Virginia women’s tennis player to win the ITA Atlantic Regional since Julia Elbaba claimed the ITA Atlantic singles championship in 2015.

Subhash defeated teammate Amber O’Dell (New Milford, N.J.) in the semifinals by a score of 6-3, 6-1. She then defeated top-seeded Paola Delgado of VCU in the finals by a score of 6-2, 6-0.

The Virginia freshman won six matches, all in straight sets, over the course of the five days of the main draw.

By virtue of winning the ITA Atlantic Regional, Subhash has locked up a berth in the Oracle ITA National Fall Championship to be played Nov. 6-10 at the Newport Beach Tennis Club in Newport Beach, Calif. Members of the squad will also be awaiting word on at-large selections to the event as there will be 21 at-large selections in singles and 10 at-large selections in doubles.

