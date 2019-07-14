Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of July 15-19

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 23 to 29, eastbound and westbound – Brief slow-roll traffic delay for utility line installation. Sunday, July 21, between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Weather date is July 28.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Closed for sinkhole repair between Route 620 (Watahala Lane) and Route 621 (Roaring Run Road), 8 a.m. July 16 to 5 p.m. July 18.

(NEW) Route 701 (Earnest Avenue) – Alternating lane closures for line painting between Route 220 (Market Avenue) and Botetourt County line, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 31.

Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Flagger traffic control as needed for roadway and utility improvements between Thacker Avenue and South Byrd Avenue. Weekdays 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through August 3.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching at various locations. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 53 to 54, eastbound – Left lane closed for guardrail repair, July 15 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 181 to 174, southbound – Overnight left lane closures for guardrail repairs at various locations, 8 p.m. July 15 to 7 a.m. July 16.

(NEW) Mile marker 202 to 203, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for spill cleanup, 9 p.m. July 16 to 4 a.m. July 17.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Alternating lane closures for milling and paving between Route 606 (Raphine Road) and Route 706 (Borden Grant Trail), July 15-19 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control for utility line installation between Route 701 (Jacobs Ladder) and Route 833 (Pine Forest Road), July 18 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right lane closure for utility work between Lexington city limits and Harmony Drive, July 15-19 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 732 (Rick Mast Loop) and Route 668 (Bethesda Road), July 16-17 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for slope work between Route 622 (Alone Mill Road) and Route 750 (Alphin Lane), July 15-19 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Mountain Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of Back Creek bridge between Route 640 (Blue Grass Valley Road) and Route 600 (Upper Back Creek Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 19.

Various roads – Brush cutting to improve sign visibility. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditching. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 220 to 225, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, July 15-26 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Alternating lane closures for paving between Route 626 (Seawright Springs Road) and just north of Route 750 (Keezletown Road), 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through July 21.

(NEW) Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over I-81 at exit 220 interchange, July 15-26 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Brief road closures for utility work between Route 662 (Greenville School Road) and Route 658 (Avis Road), 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 16.

(NEW) Route 626 (Berry Farm Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Route 613 (Spring Hill Road) and Route 612 (Quicks Mill Road), July 15-19 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 652 (Wilda Road) and Route 658 (Avis Road), July 15-18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 739 (Moffett Branch Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 741 (Old Quarry Road) and Route 733 (Moffett Branch Road), July 15-16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 742 (Willow Spout Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road project between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 744 (Leaport Road), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 19.

Route 753 (Nash Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic improvements between Route 42 (Scenic Highway) and Route 910 (Wampler Lane), 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through July 31.

Route 762 (Grindstone Road) – Bridge at Thorny Branch Creek closed for maintenance. Road closed between Route 727 (Wolf Ridge Road) and Route 731 (Emmanuel Church Road), Weekdays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 19.

Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road project between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through July 24.

(NEW) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading and applying stone on unpaved roads in Fishersville and Mint Spring areas, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 19.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Mobile work zones for mowing in Fishersville, Mint Spring, Verona and Swoope areas, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 19.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Exit 251, southbound – Off-ramp to Route 11 closed for pavement work from 10 p.m. July 15 to 5 a.m. July 16. Drivers detour by using exit 257 and following Route 11 south.

Mile marker 258 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for southbound paving operations and northbound drainage work, Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 30.

(NEW) Mile marker 264, southbound – Overnight right lane closures for pavement work, July 17-18 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound right lane closures for construction of turn lane between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 280 (Stone Spring Road), July 15-19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 637 (Florist Road) – Road closed through July 26 for bridge reconstruction over Quail Run between Route 602 (East Point Road) and Route 33 Business (Old Spotswood Trail). Follow posted detours.

Route 701 (Silver Lake Road/College Street) – Road closed between Route 732 (Eberly Road) and Route 732 (Bowman Road) for Cooks Creek bridge replacement at Dayton. Follow posted detours. Estimated completion August 9.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Westbound shoulder closure for replacement of bridge over the North Fork Shenandoah River, just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road). Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 211 – Alternating lane closures for sign installations between Route 340 and Shenandoah County line, July 16-18 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 – Eastbound alternating lane closures just east of Luray town limits for inspection of bridge over railroad, July 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 340 – Alternating lane closures just south of Route 658 (Pass Run Road/Kimball Road) for inspection of Pass Run bridge, July 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 340 – Alternating lane closures just south of Route 718 (Hinton Road) for inspection of Dry Run bridge, July 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 340 – Alternating lane closures just north of Route 663 (Island Ford Road) for inspection of bridge over railroad, July 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 647 – Road closed during daylight hours for intersection work at Route 652 (Airport Road), July 15-19 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 283 to 264, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures Monday through Friday nights for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 26.

Mile marker 292 to 295, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridges over Route 601 (Battlefield Road), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through August 9.

(NEW) Exit 296, northbound – On-ramp from Route 55 closed during overnight hours for ramp extension project, 9 p.m. July 17 to 5 a.m. July 18. Follow posted detour.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Edinburg town limits and Route 730 (Caverns Road), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through August 8.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Road closed through late summer 2019 for slope and roadway repairs between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower. Motorists can access mountain from east approach (Fort Valley).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 311 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight northbound left lane closures for equipment access to median, July 15-19 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Shoulders closed 24/7. Speed limit through work zone is 60 mph.

(NEW) Exit 315, northbound – Off-ramp to Route 7 closed during overnight hours for deceleration lane extension project, July 15-16 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mile marker 323 to 324, northbound and southbound – 24/7 right shoulder closures with concrete barrier for ramp extension project. Estimated project completion August 2019.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Left lane closures for signal work at Route 1092 (Independence Drive), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 27.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike, Stephens City) – Intermittent flagging and lane closures for utility work at Double Church Road intersection, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 1.

(NEW) Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing and line marking between Winchester city limits and Route 608 (Bethel Church Road), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 31.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Right lane and shoulder closures as needed for utility work between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 1.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Occasional lane closures for utility work from Route 645 (Airport Road) to Route 776 (Bufflick Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 4.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 608 (Dicks Hollow Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) and Route 612 (Fishel Road). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 29.

(UPDATE) Route 610 (Parishville Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 707 (Hollow Road). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 19.

(NEW) Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and Route 647 (Aylor Road). Monday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Estimated Completion date is July 29.

(UPDATE) Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 715 (Little Mountain Church Road). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 29.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

(UPDATE) Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 686 (Russell Road) and Route 671 (Cedar Hill Road). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 29.

(UPDATE) Route 680 (Newlins Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and End of state maintenance. Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 29.

(UPDATE) Route 688 (Stony Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 684 (Gainesboro Road). Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 19.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line. Follow posted detour.

(UPDATE) Route 799 (Shane Lane) – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and End of state maintenance. Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 19.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Paris Heights Lane and Route 605 (Morgans Mill Road) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 31.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

(NEW) Mile marker 1 to 0 – Shoulder closures on ramp from I-66 westbound to I-81 southbound for bridge inspection, July 15 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures just south of Route 605 (Poor House Road) for inspection of Gooney Run bridge, July 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight alternating lane closures between Route 637 (Riverton Road/Guard Hill Road) and Route 639 (Ashby Station Road) for pavement resurfacing, July 14-31 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 613 (Bentonville Road) – Flagger traffic control for sign installations between Route 738 (Jennings Lane) and Route 672 (Quail Hollow Road), July 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

