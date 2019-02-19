Staunton: City preparing for possible winter storm

In anticipation of the forecast winter storm expected to begin tonight and continue into Wednesday, the City of Staunton is making preparations for snow and ice accumulations.

The City is urging residents to avoid driving during the storm, particularly on Wednesday morning when conditions are expected to be further complicated by sleet and freezing rain.

Police and fire officials are advising drivers that it’s dangerous to attempt to drive on ice, even in a four-wheel-drive vehicle, because it’s almost impossible to gain traction on the road and maintain control. For everyone’s safety, including the welfare of first responders who must travel in poor weather conditions when an incident occurs, they suggest that residents stay off of the roads altogether.

Parking

When significant snowfall is in the forecast, the City advises all residents to avoid parking on the street and to park in driveways or public facilities instead, if possible. This will make way for snow plows to clear streets more quickly and will prevent vehicles from being blocked in by snow.

The City will suspend parking fees at the New Street and Johnson Street parking garages starting at 5 p.m. today, and parking will be free in the garages until 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 21.

Parking will not be permitted on the following downtown streets beginning at midnight:

Beverley Street, from Lewis to Market streets;

from Lewis to Market streets; Central Avenue, from Frederick to Johnson streets; and

from Frederick to Johnson streets; and New Street, from Frederick to Johnson streets.

Downtown residents who ordinarily use on-street parking are encouraged to park in the garages.

Trash & Recycling Pickup

The trash and recycling pickup rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 19 due to the Presidents’ Day holiday has again been rescheduled for collection on Thursday, Feb. 21 due to the approaching winter storm.

The City will only collect trash on Thursday. Items for recycling will not be collected. Residents are encouraged to use the City’s recycling center in the football stadium parking lot in Gypsy Hill Park.

Snow Removal

Staunton City Code requires that residents and business owners remove snow and ice in front of their home or place of business promptly. Sidewalks must be cleared within six hours after the ice or snow stops. If the precipitation falls at night, residents and business owners have until noon the following day to clear a public sidewalk.

Schedule Changes

Changes in City schedules, including trash and recycling pickup and the delayed opening or closure of the City’s administrative offices and the library, will be announced on the City’s website at www.staunton.va.us as well as the City’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Residents are also encouraged to get news and alerts by email by subscribing to City Announcements on the City of Staunton’s eNotifications sign-up page.

