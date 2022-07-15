Startup Shenandoah Valley accelerator program accepting applications
The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund is accepting applications for the fifth cohort of Startup Shenandoah Valley, or S2V, the region’s 8-week accelerator program for scalable businesses.
Business owners looking to grow and expand their market in traded sectors are encouraged by SCCF to apply. Companies selected for S2V will have access to resources, mentors, and investors in and beyond the region.
“S2V is a significant opportunity for both our entrepreneurs and the community as a whole,” said Debbie Irwin, executive director of SCCF. “With support from partners across the region and our ecosystem builders, we have designed an innovative program that will help businesses in the Valley compete at a national level.”
The program is offered free of charge thanks to a 2020 GO Virginia grant.
Entrepreneurs will learn valuable skills throughout the course of the program and will join a network of dedicated, like-minded entrepreneurs. This network brings peers together to collaborate and lean on one another for support.
“We urge committed entrepreneurs with businesses at any stage to apply,” said Katie Overfield-Zook, an ecosystem builder at SCCF. “Of particular importance is that our cohort represents the diversity of talent we have in this region.”
Companies selected for the program will take part in an eight-week program beginning September 5, with one-on-one virtual coaching, tailored mentoring, and support in all aspects of running a successful business. Topics will include raising capital, recruiting and retaining top talent, marketing, and legal issues, among others.
The deadline to apply is August 19.
Application information is available here.