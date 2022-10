The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating missing 16-year-old Kevin Johnson Jr.

His last known location was in the area of the Chaplin Youth Center in Stafford County on Thursday, Oct. 20. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black Nike sweatshirt and black shoes.

If you have any information on Johnson’s whereabouts, contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.