Squirrels defeat Senators, snap slide, avoid sweep

Peter Maris smacked a pinch-hit RBI triple in the seventh inning to help lift the Richmond Flying Squirrels over the Harrisburg Senators, 4-2, on Sunday at FNB Field.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak for Richmond (33-57, 10-13) and prevented Harrisburg (50-42, 8-14) from completing a four-game sweep.

With the game tied, 2-2, in the top of the seventh, Maris pinch-hit for Brandon Lawson (3-5) with Hamlet Marte at first base and one out. On an 0-2 pitch from Justin Miller (Loss, 0-1), Maris tripled to right-center field to bring in Marte and put the Flying Squirrels in front. It was Maris’ second straight game with a triple.

The Flying Squirrels tacked on an insurance run in the eighth. Following a leadoff double by Jalen Miller and a walk from Jonah Arenado, Jacob Heyward reached on a bunt single to load the bases with nobody out. Ryan Howard followed with an RBI groundout to extend Richmond’s lead to 4-2.

After Tyler Cyr tossed a scoreless seventh inning, Sam Moll fanned three in 1.1 perfect innings before the Flying Squirrels turned to Melvin Adon (Save, 12). He struck out Hunter Jones before inducing a game-ending groundout from Luis Sardinas to secure the win.

The Senators took an early lead with a run in the first. With runners on second and third and two outs, Nick Banks singled to right to bring in the game’s first run. It was Banks’ fifth RBI of the series.

Richmond rebounded to jump in front in the second. After Senators’ starter Jackson Tetreault walked Heyward, Brett Austin and Marte to load the bases, Bryce Johnson cracked a two-run double to deep center field to give the Flying Squirrels a 2-1 lead.

Tetreault walked a career-high six batters, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out three across six innings. Lawson turned in a quality start, scattering seven hits over six innings while yielding just two runs. He struck out two and issued one walk.

Johnson finished the game 1-4 with a double, two RBIs and a walk to extend his on-base streak to 15 games. It is the second on-base streak of 15 or more games for a member of the Flying Squirrels this season.

Harrisburg tied the game in the third on a solo home run by Drew Ward.

The Flying Squirrels begin a three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats on Monday, when left-hander Caleb Baragar (2-2, 2.98 ERA) is slated to start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 6:35 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

After a seven-game road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to Richmond on Thursday, July 18 to open a series against the Erie SeaWolves. Tickets are available now at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google