Squirrels avoid sweep: Johnson collects two assists in AA debut

Johneshwy Fargas hit a bases-clearing RBI triple as part of a four-run fifth to lead the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 6-2 win over the Altoona Curve on Wednesday at The Diamond.

After Altoona (39-35, 4-3) starter Cody Bolton (Loss, 0-1) – who made his Double-A debut on Wednesday – faced the minimum and allowed one hit through four innings, Richmond (28-47, 5-3) broke through in the fifth. The Flying Squirrels loaded the bases with one out on a single and two walks for Peter Maris, who flicked an RBI single to right in his first at-bat as a Flying Squirrel. Next, Fargas slashed his three-run triple into right-center field to put Richmond up, 4-2.

The Curve took an early lead in the first against Brandon Beachy (Win, 3-3) when Mitchell Tolman drew a leadoff walk and later scored on a single from Robbie Glendinning. Altoona replicated the formula in the third, doubling its lead when Tolman doubled and later scored on another RBI single from Glendinning.

Beachy needed 36 pitches to complete the first, but rebounded to complete five innings. He allowed two runs on six hits while striking out five and walking one. Over his last four starts, Beachy has 22 strikeouts and just four walks.

Altoona attempted to add a run in the fourth, but Bryce Johnson threw out Jason Delay at the plate to end the inning. Johnson, who made his Double-A debut on Tuesday, added a second outfield assist in the eighth when he caught a line drive and doubled Bralin Jackson off first.

Richmond added two runs in the sixth against the Curve bullpen. Jalen Miller led off with a single and eventually scored on a fielder’s choice to make it a 5-2 game. Jacob Heyward, who reached on the fielder’s choice, scored on an RBI single by Hamlet Marte.

Relievers Frank Rubio, Sam Moll, Caleb Simpson and Dillon McNamara combined for four scoreless innings to close out the win.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels begin a four-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats on Thursday, when right-hander Brandon Lawson (2-3, 3.83 ERA) is slated to face right-hander Matt Dennis (0-0, 2.25 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup presented by Air Force Reserve at 6:05 on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

The Flying Squirrels join hands with MiLB in celebrating diversity, inclusion and community on Pride Night at The Diamond on Wednesday. Fans can also enjoy In-Your-Face Fireworks from up close and inside the fences following the game. Gates open at 5:30 PM.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth. The All-Star Week festivities begin on Sunday, July 7 with Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff on Brown’s Island, followed by the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8, headlined by Big & Rich with special guests Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. The Celebrity Home Run Derby is Tuesday, July 9 and the festivities wrap up with the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google