Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
something in the water music festival returns to virginia beach in 2023
Culture

Something in the Water music festival returns to Virginia Beach in 2023

Crystal Graham
Published:
something in the water music festival
Submitted photo. Pharrell joined onstage by Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, Council Member Aaron Rouse, City Manager Patrick Duhaney and Deputy City Manager Taylor Adams for the announcement.

After one year in the nation’s capital, the Something in the Water music festival is returning to Virginia Beach.

Pharrell Williams announced today that the multi-day music festival, art and cultural experience will return to his hometown April 28-30, 2023.

The 2022 Something in the Water music festival was held June 17-19 in Washington, D.C.

The location was moved after the inaugural festival in 2019 because Williams was unhappy with the police killing of his cousin Donovan Lynch. Virginia Beach city leadership tried to get Williams to reconsider.

In a letter dated Oct. 5, 2021, Williams wrote back to the city manager: “I love the city of Virginia Beach. I’ve always loved the city of Virginia Beach and most importantly our people. It’s a part of my beloved 757.

“When we did the festival, it was to ease racial tension, and to unify the region … I wish the same energy I’ve felt from Virginia Beach leadership upon losing the festival would have been similarly channeled following the loss of my relative’s life.

“I love my city, but for far too long it has been run by – and with toxic energy.”

The city of Virginia Beach said the fatal shooting was justified.

There was no festival in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic.

The inaugural festival was held April 26-28, 2019, in Virginia Beach. More than 50,000 attendees listened to music from Jay-Z, Diddy, Busta Rhymes, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, Timbaland, Tyler the Creater, Pharrell, SZA, Travis Scott and more.

The total economic impact on the festival for the Hampton Roads area was estimated at more than $24 million, according to the city.

Something in the Water 2023 will continue its mission to unite communities, celebrate diversity and empower everyone from the youth to small business owners, according to a news release.

Williams said in his announcement today at the Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk, that the time is right to bring the festival back to Virginia Beach.

No artists have been announced for 2023 at this time.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 5.

Virginia residents will have the first chance to purchase tickets online or at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater box office in Virginia Beach on Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets range from $195 – $600 per person for a wristband for all shows – plus fees.

For more information, visit https://somethinginthewater.com/

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

winter in falls church virginia

Warm or cold?: Report reveals best destinations for winter travel in the U.S.
Rebecca Barnabi
tamadoge.png

5 Reasons Why Tamadoge Will Become the First $1 Meme Crypto Coin Before 2023!
Bitcoin Billy

Despite the continuing crypto slump and grim market outlook, there are some cryptocurrencies that seem to be doing remarkably well. One of them is TAMA, a native token of the Tamadoge ecosystem, an exciting new P2E game that just finished...

solana

Solana Price Prediction: Will Sol Hit $100? Yes, But These Four Coins Will Pump Faster
Bitcoin Billy

Although Solana is not precisely a new cryptocurrency, it has recently begun to take off and become widely accepted. There are also some other cryptocurrencies like Dash 2 Trade, Impt, Calvaria, and Tamadoge that are better, but Solana has made...

tony elliott

Tony Elliott, with season on the line, faced with the tough task of keeping his players on board
Chris Graham

The Cruciality of Updating Your Firewall on Time
Johan Wallman

Virginia dam owners eligible for $5 million in flood-resilience grant funding
Rebecca Barnabi
bitcoin

Prediction: Here’s Why Traders Will Tank The Bitcoin Price to $10k and Invest in These 3 Coins
Bitcoin Billy