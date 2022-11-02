something in the water music festival returns to virginia beach in 2023

After one year in the nation’s capital, the Something in the Water music festival is returning to Virginia Beach.

Pharrell Williams announced today that the multi-day music festival, art and cultural experience will return to his hometown April 28-30, 2023.

The 2022 Something in the Water music festival was held June 17-19 in Washington, D.C.

The location was moved after the inaugural festival in 2019 because Williams was unhappy with the police killing of his cousin Donovan Lynch. Virginia Beach city leadership tried to get Williams to reconsider.

In a letter dated Oct. 5, 2021, Williams wrote back to the city manager: “I love the city of Virginia Beach. I’ve always loved the city of Virginia Beach and most importantly our people. It’s a part of my beloved 757.

“When we did the festival, it was to ease racial tension, and to unify the region … I wish the same energy I’ve felt from Virginia Beach leadership upon losing the festival would have been similarly channeled following the loss of my relative’s life.

“I love my city, but for far too long it has been run by – and with toxic energy.”

The city of Virginia Beach said the fatal shooting was justified.

There was no festival in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic.

The inaugural festival was held April 26-28, 2019, in Virginia Beach. More than 50,000 attendees listened to music from Jay-Z, Diddy, Busta Rhymes, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, Timbaland, Tyler the Creater, Pharrell, SZA, Travis Scott and more.

The total economic impact on the festival for the Hampton Roads area was estimated at more than $24 million, according to the city.

Something in the Water 2023 will continue its mission to unite communities, celebrate diversity and empower everyone from the youth to small business owners, according to a news release.

Williams said in his announcement today at the Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk, that the time is right to bring the festival back to Virginia Beach.

No artists have been announced for 2023 at this time.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 5.

Virginia residents will have the first chance to purchase tickets online or at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater box office in Virginia Beach on Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets range from $195 – $600 per person for a wristband for all shows – plus fees.

For more information, visit https://somethinginthewater.com/