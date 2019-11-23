Shenandoah National Park announces six free entrance days for 2020

Shenandoah National Park will waive its entrance fees on six days in 2020.

Five of the days celebrate significant national events and all national parks will waive their entrance fees on those days. The sixth day (Neighbor Appreciation Day) offers free admission to Shenandoah National Park only. The fee free days for 2020 are:

“Across the country, more than 400 national parks preserve significant natural and cultural areas, each one an important piece of our national identity,” said National Park Service Deputy Director David Vela. “Free entrance days serve as additional motivation for people to get outside and enjoy these places of inspiration and recreation.”

Superintendent Jennifer Flynn added “We invite visitors to come and enjoy the beauty of Shenandoah National Park and take home many happy memories. We hope they will choose to come back to Shenandoah again in the future”.

The entrance fee waiver for the fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping or special tours. Shenandoah National Park’s entrance fee is $30 per vehicle, $25 per motorcycle and $15 per individual that covers entry for seven consecutive days. The Shenandoah Annual Pass is $55 and provides unlimited entry for one year to the pass owner and passengers in the same vehicle.

The annual $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass allows unlimited entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks. There are also free or discounted passes available for senior citizens, active duty members of the U.S. military, families of fourth grade students, and disabled citizens.

Please visit Shenandoah’s website for more information on the different types of passes available: https://www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/fees.htm.

