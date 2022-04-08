Series Notes: #3 Virginia faces #8 Miami in Top 10 ACC weekend showdown

Published Friday, Apr. 8, 2022, 8:55 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Atlantic Coast Conference play continues this weekend for No. 3 Virginia (26-3, 9-3 ACC) when it travels to No. 8 Miami (23-6, 10-2 ACC) for a three-game series.

Friday night’s contest is scheduled to air live on ACC Network at 7 p.m. The final two games can be seen on ACCNX with first pitch on Saturday slated for 7 p.m. and Sunday’s finale set for a 1 p.m. start.

Game Coverage

For information and providers that carry ACC Network visit GetACCN.com. Authenticated subscribers of ACC Network can also watch the entire series through the ESPN app and ESPN.com. Friday and Sunday’s contest can be heard locally in Charlottesville on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM) or anywhere on WINA.com. Saturday’s middle game will have an audio broadcast on VirginiaSports.com. Links to live stats are also available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter page (@UVABaseball).

Probable Starting Pitchers

Friday

Virginia: LHP Nate Savino (4-1, 3.00 ERA, 39.0 IP, 11 BB, 43 SO)

Miami: LHP Carson Palmquist (5-1, 3.22 ERA, 36.1 IP, 15 BB, 56 SO)

Saturday

Virginia: LHP Brian Gursky (5-0, 2.61 ERA, 31.0 IP, 13 BB, 37 SO)

Miami: RHP Karson Ligon (4-1, 1.45 ERA, 37.1 IP, 14 BB, 39 SO)

Sunday

Virginia: LHP Jake Berry (4-0, 3.54 ERA, 28.0 IP, 10 BB, 42 SO)

Miami: RHP Alejandro Rosario (1-1, 8.17 ERA, 25.1 IP, 7 BB, 22 SO)

Series Notes

Beginning Friday, Virginia will play seven of its next eight games on the road. Its lone home contest will be on Tuesday (April 12) against ODU, a rematch of the 2021 NCAA Columbia Regional Final.

The series between No. 3 Virginia and No. 8 Miami is the only top-10 matchup in the country this weekend according to D1Baseball. Only two other series this weekend feature a pair of top-25 teams – No. 22 North Carolina at Louisville and No. 23 Texas at TCU.

Virginia will play a nationally ranked opponent for the second-straight weekend after taking two out of three against then-No. 22 Georgia Tech in Charlottesville.

Virginia enters the weekend as the country’s No. 1 scoring offense (11.0 runs per game). The Cavaliers also tops in the country in runs (318), batting average (.336) and on-base percentage (.443).

The Cavaliers are ranked inside the top-3 in the country in all six major collegiate polls and garnered a No. 3 ranking from D1Baseball this week, matching its highest regular season ranking since week five of the 2015 season. The Cavaliers have been inside the top-5 of the Baseball America poll in all but one week this season.

A total of 25 of Virginia’s games have been decided by five or more runs. The Cavaliers have been involved in three one-run games (two losses), one two-run game (loss).

Virginia is the only team in the country to rank in the top-10 in batting average (first- .344), earned run average (fourth– 2.84) and fielding percentage (ninth- .982).

Like this: Like Loading...