Sen. Tim Kaine to speak at Fishburne Military School Veterans Day ceremony

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine will speak at the Founder’s Day and Veterans Day Ceremony at Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro on Thursday.

Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson will also attend and give remarks.

The event will honor all veterans of the United States Armed Forces, including former FMS cadets. The event will also honor FMS founder, Professor James A. Fishburne, who died Nov. 11, 1921.

Kaine has long championed initiatives to support Virginia’s veterans. Last week, Kaine cosponsored the bipartisan Vet Center Support Act to provide better identification, intervention, and care to veterans coping with mental health issues in underserved areas.

In August, Kaine sent a bipartisan letter calling on the Department of Veterans Affairs to swiftly develop and conduct outreach to veterans of the Global War on Terrorism – especially those who served in Afghanistan – to provide them with mental health resources.

