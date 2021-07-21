Scott, Red Sox walk off FredNats

A two-out, bases-loaded single from Stephen Scott in the bottom of the ninth secured a 4-3 victory for the Salem Red Sox over the Fredericksburg Nationals on Tuesday night.

The FredNats saw their two-game winning streak come to a close, despite three more hits from Ricardo Méndez to extend his hitting streak to 17 games.

The Red Sox took advantage of some wildness from Fredericksburg starter Michael Cuevas to score the game’s first run in the second inning. Scott reached on a Cuevas throwing error, then made his way around the bases on three wild pitches.

Jeremy De La Rosa led off the third inning with a triple, then scored on a Jake Randa RBI single. The FredNats chased Salem starter Jorge Rodriguez in the fifth, as an RBI double from José Sánchez and an RBI single from Méndez established a 3-1 lead.

Salem wasted no time in evening the score against Cuevas, as Nick Yorke and Matthew Lugo each hit RBI singles in the fifth to tie the game 3-3. Cuevas went 4.1 innings, allowing three runs, two earned.

Both bullpens performed well, as Gilberto Chu and Troy Stainbrook took the game to the ninth for Fredericksburg. Ryan Fernandez (W, 3-1) worked out of trouble in the seventh and eighth, ultimately delivering 3.0 scoreless innings for the Red Sox.

Edward Ureña (L, 0-1) entered for the bottom of the ninth, and committed a throwing error on a comebacker to allow Alan Marrero to reach third base with no outs. Ureña intentionally walked the bases loaded and got two outs, but Scott grounded a hit to right field to end it for the Red Sox in walk-off fashion.

The FredNats continue their series against the Red Sox on Wednesday. First pitch from Haley Toyota Field is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.