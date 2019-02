SAW Democrats organize Atlantic Coast Pipeline program

The Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro Democratic Meeting is being held on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Staunton City Hall Building, 116 W. Beverly Street, first floor in the City Council Chamber.

The program is an Atlantic Coast Pipeline project update with guest speakers Nancy Sorrells (Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley) and Ben Cunningham (Pipeline Compliance Surveillance Initiative).

This informational program is open to the public.

