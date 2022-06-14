Rory McIlroy US Open Odds | Rory McIlroy Odds to Win US Open 2022

2011 US Open Champion, Rory McIlroy, comes the Brookline this week in search of his fifth major championship. The Northern Irishman comes here fresh off the back of a win at the RBC Canadian Open last week, where he fended off Justin Thomas and Tony Finau on Sunday to win his 21st PGA Tour event. McIlroy is most certainly one for the big occasion, and this week with be no different, hence why he heads the betting market for the US Open showdown from The Country Club this week.

Rory McIlroy US Open Odds

The former world number one and four-time major champion comes to Brookline, Massachusetts this week as the current market leader in the betting to win the 122nd US Open at a price of +1100 with BetOnline.

Rory McIlroy looks to be playing some of the finest golf of his career right now. The 33-year-old had a great showing at The Masters, finishing second, as well as a stellar week at Southern Hills in the PGA Championship. The three time Race To Dubai champion and two time FedEx Cup champion is the bookmakers favourite heading into the third major of the year this week, and will be heavily backed by bettors all across the world to claim the US Open crown come Sunday night.

If you think McIlroy has what it takes to win his first major championship in almost eight years this week at The Country Club, then click the link below to back Rory McIlroy with our trusted bookmaker partner, BetOnline.

Full US Open Odds 2022

Golfer Highest Odds Bookmaker Rory McIlroy +1100 Justin Thomas +1200 Scottie Scheffler +1400 Jon Rahm +1600 Cameron Smith +2000 Xander Schauffele +2200 Will Zalatoris +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2500 Jordan Spieth +2500 Collin Morikawa +2500 Matthew Fitzpatrick +2800 Sam Burns +2800 Shane Lowry +3100 Viktor Hovland +3300 Dustin Johnson +3500 Joaquin Niemann +3500 Tony Finau +3500 Hideki Matsuyama +4000 Cameron Young +4000 Sungjae Im +4000

