Rodriguez, Norfolk Tides blank Durham Bulls 3-0 on Wednesday

Published Wednesday, Apr. 20, 2022, 10:30 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Norfolk Tides (10-4) blanked the Durham Bulls (4-10), 3-0, on Wednesday night. It is their first shutout win of the season and their first since Sept. 24, 2021, at Charlotte.

The Tides held Durham to just two hits on the night, a season-low total for a nine-inning contest, the first time they’ve held an opponent to two hits or fewer in a nine-inning game since Aug. 10, 2021 vs. Memphis.

Grayson Rodriguez turned in another stellar performance, spinning 5.1 scoreless frames, allowing just one hit while striking out eight and walking one. Rodriguez has whiffed a season-high eight batters in back-to-back outings and has struck out at least seven in all three of his starts this season.

After allowing a one-out double in the first inning, Rodriguez retired the next 15 batters he faced before issuing his lone walk.

Norfolk capitalized on a defensive miscue by Durham in third, with Rylan Bannon scoring on an error to give the Tides a lead they would never give back.

They would add to the lead in the fifth, scoring two runs on RBI-singles from Richie Martin and Tarrin Vavra in consecutive at-bats. Martin extended his season-high hitting streak to four games and Vavra has now reached base safely in 12 of 13 games this season.

Nick Vespi, Tim Naughton, Matt Vogel and Cole Uvila each worked a scoreless outing, as the Tides pitching staff combined for 12 strikeouts and two walks to give Norfolk their third-straight victory. It is the second time this campaign that they have had such a streak.

RHP Denyi Reyes (0-0, -.–), making his Triple-A debut for the Tides, is scheduled to take the mound for Norfolk. RHP Easton McGee (0-1, 9.00) will be on the mound for Durham, with first pitch at 12:05 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...