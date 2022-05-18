Grayson Rodriguez fans 11 in 4-1 Norfolk Tides win over Charlotte Knights

The Norfolk Tides (16-21) snapped a season-high five-game losing skid by winning the series opener over the Charlotte Knights (15-22), 4-1, on Tuesday night at Truist Field.

Grayson Rodriguez was spectacular yet again for Norfolk, tossing 5.1 scoreless frames, allowing three hits while fanning a season-high 11 batters. He whiffed at least two batters in each of the first five innings, including punching out the side in the fourth.

Rodriguez has amassed 57 strikeouts in 37.1 innings of work this season in his eight starts. He currently leads the International League in strikeouts and also became the first pitcher in the league to reach the 50 strikeout mark.

Kyle Stowers and Adley Rutschman provided the offense for the Tides, with the pair hitting two-run blasts in the first and eighth innings, respectively.

Mike Baumann and Marcos Diplán ended the game by combining to allow one run on one hit, with four strikeouts over the final 3.2 frames. Tides pitchers whiffed 15 Knights total on the night, setting a new team season-high.

Richie Martin was the lone Norfolk batter to record multiple hits in the contest, going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and was along for the ride on both home runs, his first game with multiple runs scored since April 26.

Both teams are back in action tomorrow night for game two of this six-game set at Truist Field. LHP Zac Lowther (0-4, 10.00) is slated to start for the Tides with the Knights starter to be announced. First pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.

