Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA needs emergency dog fosters

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA’s HVAC system is unable to keep up with the cold temperatures in approximately half the kennel areas. Consequently, there is an urgent need for foster homes, specifically, households that are able to provide temporary care for dogs that weigh 40 pounds or more.

“Our dated HVAC system has not been able to keep up with the overnight drop in temperatures. This is affecting half the kennel areas. We are placing our dogs in warm foster homes so we can create space at the shelter for stray dogs that need to get out of the cold,” said RHSPCA Executive Director Huck Nawaz.

Households meeting the following criteria are asked to contact the shelter through a form on their website at www.RHSPCA.org:

Experience with large breed dogs.

Households without pets and children.

Available to foster until Jan. 31, 2022.

In-person dog adoption appointments at the shelter are suspended until Jan. 31. Adopters are encouraged to apply for adoption through their website at www.RHSPCA.org.

The RHSPCA is also asking individuals needing to rehome their dogs to wait until Jan. 31, 2022 to surrender the dogs.

Cat intake and cat adoptions are not affected.