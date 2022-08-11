Rochester snaps 19-game losing streak with win over Norfolk Tides
The Norfolk Tides (50-57) fell to the Rochester Red Wings (48-60), 5-4, Thursday at Frontier Field. Rochester snapped their 19-game losing streak with the victory.
Right off the bat, Norfolk scored in the first inning on a solo home run by Jordan Westburg. Rochester responded immediately with a run in the bottom-half when Jake Noll knocked an RBI single, putting the game at 1-1.
The Tides were able to pull ahead in the fourth with two runs. DJ Stewart knocked in the first run on a fielding error, followed by a sacrifice fly later in the inning by Shayne Fontana to make it 3-1, Norfolk.
One more run was added by the Tides in the top of the sixth when Yusniel Diaz hit an RBI double in the top of the sixth. Norfolk starter Bruce Zimmermann exited the game as the pitcher of record after that, finishing with 5.0 innings and allowed the one run in the first on four hits and a walk while striking out two.
Rochester completed their comeback with four runs in the bottom of the sixth off of Tides reliever Denyi Reyes, who fell to 0-3 with the loss. Noll hit a tworun homer to bring the Red Wings within one. The game was tied on a sacrifice fly by Jake Alu. Rochester took the lead when Adrian Sanchez knocked an RBI single to finalize the Red Wings’, 5-4, win.
Game four of the series is set for tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Mike Baumann (1-5, 4.57) is scheduled to start for the Tides while Rochester will throw RHP Franklyn Kilome (1-3, 6.27).