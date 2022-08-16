Roanoke street gang members get 30+ years in prison for two revenge murders
Three Roanoke men, all members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips, a criminal street gang responsible for two murders in the City of Roanoke, were sentenced yesterday in federal court.
Sean Denzel Guerrant, 31, a.k.a. “Harlem Denk,” pled guilty in November 2021 to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. These two counts included responsibility for a murder as well as a separate count involving a conspiracy to murder a different victim. He was sentenced to 37 years in prison.
Trayvone Raycron Kasey, 21, pled guilty in July 2020 to federal racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death, interference with commerce by robbery, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death. Kasey was sentenced to 36 years in prison.
Demonte Rashod Mack, 32, pled guilty in November 2021 to racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, and conspiracy to commit murder. Mack was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.
Chauncey Dion Levesy, 28, pled guilty in August 2019 to racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering. Levesy will be sentenced later this year.
“One of the highest priorities of the Department of Justice is the investigation and prosecution of violent crimes. Ensuring the safety of our neighbors is the cornerstone of a thriving and successful community,” said United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh. “The three individuals sentenced today posed real threats to Roanoke’s safety, and this outcome holds them accountable for their crimes. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to prosecute violent offenders in federal court and hold them to account for their crimes.”
According to a news release from the Department of Justice, Guerrant, Kasey, Levesy, and Mack were members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips, which also called itself the “Dirt Gang.” The Rollin’ 30s Crips are a national criminal street gang operating in cities throughout the United States. The Roanoke set of the Rollin’ 30s operated primarily in northwest Roanoke, centered in and around the Lansdowne neighborhood.
“The FBI and our law enforcement partners are working diligently to investigate and arrest violent offenders plaguing the Roanoke area,” said Stanley M. Meador, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Richmond division. “Today’s sentencing of these Rollin’ 30s street gang members is a testament to our partnerships and commitment to addressing violent crime in our communities.”
Guerrant has admitted that he, Kasey, Mack, Levesy, and others conspired to conduct a pattern of racketeering activity, including multiple threats and acts of violence. Specifically, Guerrant ordered Nickalas Lee, a 17-year-old, to kill D.F. to atone for his violations and perceived disloyalty to the gang.
“This was a long, difficult case for this department and our community,” said Roanoke police chief Sam Roman. “Countless hours were poured into this investigation by members of the Roanoke Police Department. This case touched the lives and careers of many officers and detectives who will never forget the young man who was murdered. While nothing we do will bring him back, we hope this outcome brings some peace to his family, friends and those who loved him.
“These men are being held accountable for their actions, and Roanoke is a safer place as a result. This is a message to those in our community who choose to perpetuate gun violence and organized crime in our city: we will find you and do everything we can to hold you accountable for your actions.”
According to court records, in the early morning hours of June 15, 2017, Kasey drove Lee to pick up D.F., while Levesy and Mack followed them to a nearby Roanoke apartment complex. After arriving at the apartment complex, everyone except Levesy exited their vehicles while D.F. ran away and hid, leaving Mack, Kasey and Lee together in one of the parking areas. D.F. was able to escape because Lee warned him that he was in danger. After D.F. escaped, Lee refused to hand over his firearm to Kasey until Mack pointed his own firearm at Lee and told him to give it up. After handing over his firearm to Kasey, Lee ran away in an attempt to escape, but both Kasey and Mack chased him and ultimately shot Lee twice in the back and killed him.
After the shooting, Mack, Kasey, and Levesy returned to the gang’s “trap house” and met up with Guerrant and other Rollin’ 30s gang members, at which time everything that occurred was reported to Guerrant.
Eight months later, on February 9, 2018, Kasey arranged to meet with Markel Girty. When Girty arrived, Kasey leaned into the car, shot him once in the chest, and then stole his belongings. Girty was able to drive away from the scene, but later died from the gunshot wound.
The City of Roanoke Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s violent crimes task force investigated this case along with other law enforcement assets from the Virginia State Police, the Roanoke County Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.