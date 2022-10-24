Ripple, Cronos & these cryptos are pushing on $1.00 in 2023

Investors are always looking for the next big thing in the cryptocurrency market, searching for the one under-the-radar token that is set to explode. There are many crypto projects that are inexpensive right now that many investors are taking a look at, hoping they can jump into the market now while the price is low.

Two cryptos that fit that mold are Ripple and Cronos. Both have flirted with the $1.00 mark in value in the past, with Ripple even sitting above that level in late 2021. There are many reasons why both of these cryptos could push that mark again in 2023.

Below, we’ll dive deeper into why these two cryptos look like they push higher in 2023. In addition, we’ll present two other crypto projects that look to even better buy in 2023, as they could easily exceed $1.00 in value. Those crypto projects are completely changing the market they’re in – Dash 2 Trade, Tamadoge, and IMPT.

>>>Buy Dash2Trade Now<<<

Ripple’s Future Dependent

Ripple (XRP) is one of the few cryptos that is able to claim that they are compliant with what’s known as ISO 20022. This is an international banking language that’s being used throughout the globe, which is a great start for a crypto project that wants to be known as a leader in the international transaction and remittance market.

On the flip side, XRP has been in a fierce battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for more than a year now, but it’s coming to an end. It is a major reason why XRP’s value has dropped from a high of $1.28 on November 8, 2021, to $0.458505 as of October 19, 2022.

If you’re interested in investing in Ripple, pay attention to the outcome of the court case with the SEC. If XRP is determined to be a security, as the SEC argues, then it could lead to significant regulation. If it’s determined to be a currency, then it could significantly increase in value again.

Cronos is an Exchange Token with Tons of Potential

Cronos (CRO) is yet another exchange token that’s trying to etch a place for itself in a growing market. Crypto.com, the network that CRO was built on, is one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, with a trading volume that exceeds hundreds of millions of dollars every day.

This provides a lot of potential for its exchange token, CRO, in the future. It originally was just a support for Crypto.com’s mobile payment app, but now it also serves as a reward for the company’s Visa card. Many people also foresee plenty of other use cases being developed in the coming years.

This is a lot of potential. All of this also comes with a great opportunity, since the price of CRO is dirt cheap at $0.106887 as of October 19.

Dash 2 Trade Serving an Unmet Need in Crypto Trading

Dash2Trade (D2T) is another exciting crypto project that is meeting a completely unmet need among crypto investors.

Many investors in the traditional stock market are used to having access to real-time and in-depth reporting tools that help them make informed purchase and sell decisions. They use these platforms to give them insights into the market, which help them identify opportunities that result in great ROI.

Until now, that simply didn’t exist in the crypto world. Now, Dash 2 Trade is changing all of that. It’s bringing in-depth market insights to the crypto investing market, allowing traders to develop their own market-beating strategies.

There are so many different crypto projects on the market that it can be challenging to figure out what’s what. D2T will provide investors with the relevant data so they can make consistently good decisions to ensure solid ROI.

Dash 2 Trade is currently in its Presale Stage 1, and nearly one-quarter of all the available tokens have already been purchased. So, act now before the price increases in Stage 2 of the Presale.

Tamadoge is Revolutionizing Meme Coins

Meme coins historically get a bad name, based on the fact that they really don’t hold much value outside of their own ecosystem. In other words, there aren’t a lot of use cases for them, which ultimately limits their value and growth potential, while also contributing to their high volatility.

Tamadoge (TAMA) is completely different. That’s because it’s combining the traditional Play-to-Earn (P2E) aspects of meme coins with NFTs. Based around the very popular Tamagotchi toy of the 1990s, Tamadoge allows users to take their doges onto the metaverse, where they can hang out with friends, breed and train them, and then compete to earn various achievements.

This built-in rewards system encourages users to continue playing and building up the value of their doges, which then increases the value of Tamadoge over time.

Tamadoge is also an eco-friendly meme coin project, as it’s pre-mined and deflationary by design.

>>>Buy Tamadoge on OKX now<<<

IMPT is Spearheading Change in Carbon Credits

Speaking of eco-friendly projects, IMPT is on another level. It’s not just a project that’s going to be carbon-neutral; it’s actively working to reduce the world’s carbon footprint.

IMPT is spearheading change in the carbon offset credit market. While that market has been around for a while, it’s extremely inefficient and ripe for fraud. IMPT is bringing all of this onto the blockchain, decentralizing everything in the process. This makes everything completely transparent, and protects against fraud and double counting.

IMPT is making it easier for not just companies to exchange carbon credits, but for individuals to have a direct impact on eco-friendly projects around the world. IMPT has partnered with impressive international brands, all of which have dedicated to providing a percentage of their sales to eco-friendly projects that IMPT has rubber-stamped.

Consumers can browse IMPT’s website to view which brands are participating and which eco-friendly projects they are supporting. This gives the everyday consumer power in the fight against climate change.

>>>Buy Impt Now<<<

Invest in Tamadoge, IMPT and Dash 2 Trade Before They Surpass $1 in 2023

There are many inexpensive crypto projects that people believe could surpass the $1.00 value mark in 2023, with Ripple and Cronos being two that are often mentioned in discussion. And while those two projects are certainly worth considering, Tamadoge and IMPT are two much better investments that are set to soar even higher — with less potential volatility involved.

If you want to jump in while the value is still low, though, you better act fast.

Tamadoge completed a very successful Beta sale and presale, which ended months before originally expected. Now, it’s available for exchange on OKX, a top-tier crypto network that offers a decentralized and centralized platform.

IMPT, meanwhile, is in its Presale 1, with a price of $0.018. That’s set to end on November 25 or at full sellout, and nearly 335 million of the 600 million available tokens are already gone. The Stage 2 presale price will increase to $0.023, so it’s best to get in now.

Dash 2 Trade is creating an entirely new market altogether, allowing investors to get in-depth market analysis and insights so they can make smart investment decisions. Act now, though, as D2T is performing well during its Presale Stage 1, and the price is set to increase in Stage 2.

>>>Buy Dash2Trade Now<<<