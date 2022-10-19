2021 was a very promising year for Cronos, but during this year, CRO experienced a significant drop in value. Unfortunately, it is predicted that the value of CRO will drop by -8.37% in October, which does not make it the best investment choice. But, even if you invested in CRO, you don’t have to worry about Cronos Price Prediction – CRO bounces back from drop but these 5 crypto will give 10x gains!

So, if you invest in one of these five cryptocurrencies, you can very quickly compensate for your losses caused by the previous investment in CRO.

Here are five coins that can help you compensate for losses caused by investing in CRO:

Tamadoge (TAMA) – Overall the Best Crypto in 2022 Impt.io (IMPT) – One of The Most Promising Cryptos in 2022 ApeCoin-One of The Most Popular Meme Coins Solana (SOL)- One of the Best Cryptos in 2022 Avalanche (AVX)- One of The Most Secure Cryptos

Tamadoge (TAMA)

As things stand, taking into account all that Tamadoge Universe has achieved lately, its native coin, or if you prefer TAMA, has positioned itself as the best coin for 2022, with tendencies to keep that place during the next period as well.

Tamadoge experienced an extremely successful presale, raising $19,000,000, and earning the epithet of one of the best crypto presales of all time. The huge number of users who decided to grab some TAMA coins during the presale influenced that the presale ends much earlier than planned. That was partly because of the very favorable price of TAMA coins, however, interest in TAMA coins did not decrease even after the presale was finished. Now, TAMA is also available on world-famous exchanges like OKX and OKX DEX, but also, you can get this coin on LBank, Coinsbit, and BKEX, but also, thanks to Transak, you can buy TAMA coins directly by using your bank card or bank transfer. These new listings certainly influenced the additional growth of the value of TAMA coin, and people who deal with the analysis of the crypto market suggest that this growth trend will continue during the coming months and that TAMA can experience a growth in value ranging from 10 or even up to 100x.

Another interesting thing that will certainly influence the value of TAMA coins to continue in that direction of growth is the recent release of the first 100 NFTs from the Tamadoga NFT collection. The Tamadoge team announced that the complete collection will consist of a total of 21,000 unique NFTs, which means that you will still have a chance to grab some if you haven’t already grabbed one of these first 100 launched. All in all, Tamadoge continues to amaze us day after day, and it’s no surprise at all that so many people have gone crazy for TAMA.

Impt.io (IMPT)

The cryptocurrency that recently stirred up the crypto market by positioning itself as one of the most promising cryptos for the next period is certainly the eco-friendly and energy-efficient coin, IMPT.

Currently, the first stage of the presale phase of the IMPT coin is taking place and during this stage, the price of the IMPT coin is extremely favorable and amounts to $0.018. Already during the next stage, which will start either at the end of November or earlier if the stock of IMPT coins intended for this stage is sold out ahead of time, the price of one IMPT coin will be $0.023. So if you have been considering investing in this crypto, the smartest thing to do would be to take advantage of this moment and invest in IMPT while the price is so favorable.

Over 220,000 IMPT coins have already been sold, which is a more than obvious sign that users want this kind of cryptocurrency and are aware of all the benefits IMPT brings. People are aware that it is high time to do something about the preservation of the environment, and IMPT coin appeared as an ideal partner for that purpose. Therefore, by investing in IMPT, you will directly support green projects, you will influence the reduction of pollution, and reduce the carbon footprint, and at the same time, along with all these fantastic things, you will also make a profit.

ApeCoin

If you choose to invest in ApeCoin, you will get the chance to use all the benefits that the ApeCoin ecosystem has to offer.

ApeCoin is indeed an interesting option for investment but you should keep in your mind that besides all the benefits that this platform has to offer, the fact is that this crypto is somewhat damaged by negative events on the crypto market and that it cannot be assessed with certainty in which direction it will develop.

Solana (SOL)

When considering the cryptocurrency in which you will invest your funds, it would not be a bad idea to consider Solana, that is, the SOL token, considering that this crypto has maintained its good reputation for a long time. SOL, as one of the best-performing digital currencies, managed to cope with the negative events that happened in the crypto market and maintain a relatively good position due to such circumstances.

SOL not only maintained its value but also managed to increase its value by nearly 2000%. However, crypto analysts are not sure that this growth will be maintained to such a large extent, but certainly, this crypto is not such a bad choice.

Avalanche (AVX)

One of the current safest cryptos with a focus on scalability, security, and decentralization is undoubtedly Avalanche’s AVX token.

But, unfortunately, despite these features, Avalanche is still not the No.1 choice for crypto investment, given that there are currently a couple of options that can still offer you a significantly higher profit.

Conclusion

Even though CRO has lost a lot of its value, if you have invested in this crypto you do not have to despair because you can turn the situation in your favor. The only thing you need to do is to turn to invest in cryptocurrencies that can help you recover your lost funds. But, be careful and invest only in those that show real chances for future value growth. As things stand, the next period will bring TAMA coin and IMPT even greater growth in value, and investing in them could help you compensate for the losses caused by your previous investments.