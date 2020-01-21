Richmond Flying Squirrels reveal name of new official beer

The new official beer of the Richmond Flying Squirrels is here.

Richmond Rally Cap is the name, per the Double-A Squirrels and their partners, Center of the University Brewing Company (COTU) and Entercom Richmond.

The new grapefruit shandy will be released across the region this spring and will be available at The Diamond during Flying Squirrels games all season.

Richmond Rally Cap was selected as the winning name from a group of four finalists submitted by fans.

“We work diligently to give fans new experiences each year, and thanks to our long-standing relationship with Center of the Universe, our new beer, Richmond Rally Cap, will be a new item not only at The Diamond but in markets, stores and restaurants all over the region,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We thank Center of the Universe for brewing this great beer, and we tip our Rally Cap to the 2020 season.”

Richmond Rally Cap, a light and crisp Weiss beer with thirst-quenching grapefruit flavor, will be brewed by Ashland-headquartered COTU. The Flying Squirrels and COTU previously partnered on the beer, Chin Music, for six years prior to its retirement in 2019.

“We are beyond excited to launch this new brand into market in the spring,” COTU co-founder Chris Ray said. “We had a great ride with Chin Music, but we felt it was time to switch it up and offer something a little different than what we have ever offered before. Cheers to a great Flying Squirrels season and a new official brew!”

Four name finalists were selected from hundreds of submissions made by fans in the fall, and Richmond Rally Cap was selected as the winner through fan voting in October.

The winning name was first submitted by Chris Owens, who will receive the grand prize featuring a Gold Book, which includes 40 undated tickets for the 2020 Flying Squirrels season, as well as official Richmond Rally Cap swag pack. Two additional winners, Chad James and Ray Edwards, will receive two field-level tickets for Opening Night on April 16, as well as a Richmond Rally Cap hat and T-shirt.

Fans will be able to enjoy Richmond Rally Cap at The Diamond beginning with the Flying Squirrels’ home opener on April 16 against the Bowie Baysox.

