Richmond Flying Squirrels drop third straight
The Richmond Flying Squirrels launched two home runs, including a game-tying shot in the eighth inning, but fell 6-5 against the Reading Fightin Phils Saturday night at The Diamond.
The Flying Squirrels (43-37, 3-8) lost their third consecutive game and allowed five of the six Reading runs over the final three innings.
Trailing by one run in the bottom of the eighth, Sean Roby hammered an opposite-field home run to tie the game, 5-5. It was Roby’s 23rd home run of the season and moved him into the lead for home runs in the Eastern League.
Reading (36-44, 7-4) grabbed a 6-5 lead in the ninth inning off a Richmond fielding error that scored Hunter Markwardt. It was the fourth lead change of the ballgame.
The Flying Squirrels were set down in order during the bottom of the ninth after Braden Zarbnisky (Save, 1) induced two flyouts and a strikeout to secure the Reading win.
The Fightin Phils jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Johan Rojas launched a solo home run to right field.
Base hits by Shane Matheny and Jacob Heyward, along with a walk by Mike Gigliotti, loaded the bases in the fifth inning. Brett Auerbach zipped a grand slam to right field and pushed Richmond ahead, 4-1. It was the ninth home run of the year for Auerbach and the fourth grand slam of the season for the Flying Squirrels.
Reading evened the score, 4-4, with a three-run seventh inning. Kevin Vicuna drove in a run with a single and Aldrem Corredor scored off a balk from reliever Ty Weber. Hunter Markwardt tied the game with an RBI double to left-center field.
Cole Waites (Loss, 1-2) entered the game in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and allowed a sacrifice fly to give Reading a 5-4 lead.
Jake Dahlberg held the Fightin Phils to one run off two hits over six innings and fired in five strikeouts. After allowing a home run in the first, Dahlberg held Reading scoreless and left two runners stranded.
Reading starter Noah Skirrow allowed four runs and six hits over 5.2 innings with nine strikeouts. Reliever Jack Perkins (Win, 3-3) allowed one run and one hit over 2.1 innings with three strikeouts.
The series concludes Sunday with a 1:35 p.m. first pitch. On Sunday, it is Unicorn Day at The Diamond where fans are encouraged to wear unicorn gear presented by RVO Orthodontics. There will also be Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by Nesquik where kids 14 and under are invited to play catch on the field from 12:45 p.m. to 1:05 p.m. Kids are invited to Kids Run the Bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine following the conclusion of the game. Matt Frisbee (4-5, 5.15) will get the start for Richmond opposed by Colton Eastman (1-1, 3.33) for Reading.
