Richmond drops twinbill to Somerset
The Richmond Flying Squirrels were swept in a doubleheader by the Somerset Patriots on Thursday night at The Diamond. Somerset won Game 1, 7-1, before taking the second game, 6-3.
Game 1
The Patriots hit three home runs and beat the Flying Squirrels, 7-1, in the first game of Thursday night’s doubleheader at The Diamond.
Jesus Bastidas hit an RBI single in the top of the first inning to open the scoring against Richmond starter Wil Jenson (Loss, 0-1).
In the third, Anthony Volpe hit a solo homer, Austin Wells added a two-run homer and Mickey Gasper drove in a run with a double to extend the lead to 5-0.
Volpe doubled in a run in the fourth to stretch the lead to 6-0.
An RBI double by Shane Matheny broke the shutout and gave the Flying Squirrels their first run of the series in the bottom of the fifth inning against Somerset reliever Steven Jennings (Win, 3-2).
Somerset added a run with a solo homer by Chad Bell in the sixth to extend the lead to 7-1.
Game 2
The Flying Squirrels lost to the Patriots, 6-3, in Game 2 of Thursday’s doubleheader for their third straight loss.
Anthony Volpe hit a solo homer on the first pitch of the game from Matt Frisbee (Loss, 5-7) to give the Patriots a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Rodolfo Duran extended the lead to 4-0 with a three-run homer.
Brandon Martorano closed the gap to 4-1 in the bottom of the first with an RBI double.
In the top of the third, Jeisson Rosario hit a solo homer to push the Patriots’ lead to 5-1.
Richmond native Aaron McGarity (Win, 1-0) took over on the mound for Somerset in the fourth inning and stranded two runners on base.
Duran padded the Patriots’ lead to 6-1 in the top of the seventh when he grounded into a double play to bring in a run.
In the bottom of the seventh, Shane Matheny launched a two-run homer, his 10th of the year, to close the score to 6-3.
The series continues on Friday night with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Left-hander Kyle Harrison (3-1, 2.98) will be on the mound for Richmond opposed by Somerset right-hander Will Warren (6-2, 2.52).
