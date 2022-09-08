Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland
richmond assisted living facility owner sentenced for using social security benefits to pay personal debts gambling expenses
Cops & Courts

Richmond assisted living facility owner sentenced for using Social Security benefits to pay personal debts, gambling expenses

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

department of justice sealThe former owner of a Richmond-based assisted living facility was sentenced today to two years in prison for health care fraud after diverting more than $800,000 in federal and state benefits that were intended to pay for the care of the facility’s residents.

According to court documents, Mable B. Jones, 79, of Richmond, owned and operated Jones & Jones, an assisted living facility complex that served primarily elderly and incapacitated adults.

For residents who were legally incapable of managing their own funds, Jones & Jones served as a representative payee and regularly received state and federal benefit payments on behalf of those residents. Representative payees are required to use Social Security benefits to provide for the beneficiary’s needs, including food, clothing, housing, and medical care.

Representative payees, moreover, are specifically prohibited from using Social Security benefits for anything other than the beneficiary’s needs. Similar requirements also apply to auxiliary grants issued by the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services.

Beginning around December 2015 and continuing through the facility’s closure in the spring of 2019, Jones converted more than $800,000 of the residents’ federal and state benefits for her own personal use, according to a news release from the United States Department of Justice.

Jones used the residents’ benefits to satisfy her personal debts, including her mortgage and bankruptcy payments, and to fund her personal travel, retail purchases, and gambling expenses, including at casinos in Atlantic City and Las Vegas.

Jones’s diversion of resident benefits led to significant and persistent deficiencies in the facilities, care, and services provided to Jones & Jones residents, including deficiencies that endangered residents’ health and safety.

These conditions ultimately prompted state and federal audits of the facility before its closure, during which Jones made false statements about her conversion and use of resident funds.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Stanley M. Meador, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Field Office; and Michael McGill, Special Agent in Charge, Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General, Philadelphia Field Division, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kaitlin G. Cooke and Shea Gibbons prosecuted the case.

Combatting elder abuse and financial fraud targeted at seniors is a key priority of the Department of Justice, according to the release. Elder abuse is an intentional or negligent act by any person that causes harm or a serious risk of harm to an older adult.

Types of elder abuse include:

  • physical abuse
  • financial fraud
  • scams and exploitation
  • caregiver neglect
  • abandonment
  • psychological abuse
  • sexual abuse

Elder abuse is a serious crime against some of our nation’s most vulnerable citizens, affecting at least 10 percent of older Americans every year.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva richmond

Elliott preparing Virginia offensive line for aggressive Illinois defensive front
Chris Graham
virginia defense

Virginia defense has to step up to defend big-time Illinois ground game
Chris Graham

Illinois tailback Chase Brown ran for 199 yards in the Illini’s 23-20 loss at Indiana last week. There’s the challenge for a Virginia defense that surrendered 170 yards on the ground in a 34-17 win over Richmond in Week 1.

william davis

Update: Albemarle County Police locate missing 80-year-old
Staff/Wire

William Davis has been located, according to Albemarle County Police.

brennan armstrong tony elliott

Elliott wants Armstrong to find a ‘happy balance’ between being aggressive, smart
Chris Graham
tony khan aew
,

The rise and impending fall of AEW: Tony Khan has no one to blame but himself
Chris Graham
augusta county courthouse

Augusta County Courthouse forum scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15
Rebecca Barnabi
football

ACC Football Power Rankings: Whose stock went up, whose went down, after wild Week 1?
Scott German
carolina panthers
,

Baker Mayfield era begins at Carolina: And it starts with him getting a shot at the Browns
Chris Graham
washington commanders
,

Washington Commanders look to former #2 pick Carson Wentz to right the ship at QB
Chris Graham
Kristen Carter Navy Staunton

Riverheads High School graduate provides support to Super Hornet in Navy
Crystal Graham
lamar jackson baltimore ravens
,

Lamar Jackson rolling the dice, appears set to play 2022 season in Baltimore without a new contract
Chris Graham
vt students bench wellness
,,,,

New initiative at Virginia Tech brings wellness resources to students’ doors
Crystal Graham
james madison university

JMU Showcase event seeks female entrepreneurs, vendors for Oct. 18 event
Crystal Graham
jonathan leech virginia
,

Good news for the Virginia offensive line: Jonathan Leech is available for Illinois
Chris Graham
college students

Funding levels, economic mobility ‘grossly misaligned’ at Virginia public colleges
Crystal Graham
online meeting

Survey: Video conferencing security is a growing concern amid cyber attacks
Crystal Graham
Queen Elizabeth II

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96
Staff/Wire

Hispanic Heritage Month is September 15 to October 15 in Virginia
Rebecca Barnabi
state fair of virginia

State Fair of Virginia’s agricultural offerings to include pumpkin weigh-in, virtual farm tours
Crystal Graham
sam rasoul roanoke

Learn more about ‘writing a bill’ to lead change in government
Crystal Graham
hiring

Unemployment claims dropped last week: More jobs remain open than unemployed seeking work
Rebecca Barnabi