Public service and math are focus of upcoming children’s book
A couple follow-up their Christopher Award-winning book “10 Hidden Heroes” with “Pairs of People,” for ages 3 to 8.
“Pairs of People,” written by Mark K. Shriver and wife, Jeanne, is out Sept. 19, 2022, and helps children learn about the power of numbers and how working together can make the world a better place.
“‘Pairs of People’ makes math fun and meaningful by showing how our service to others multiplies when people pitch in together. The whimsical, rhyming test and colorful artwork from award-winning artist Laura Watson inspire discussion on such topics as friendship, leadership and camaraderie while illustrating the basic concepts of multiplication,’’ a press release stated.
Mark K. Shriver, a former house of delegates member, is the brother of Maria Shriver and son of Eunice Kennedy. His memoir, “A Good Man: Rediscovering My Father, Sargent Shriver,” was published in June 2012 and was a New York Times and Washington post bestseller. The memoir won the 2013 Christopher Award. The Shrivers live in Maryland with their three children. Jeanne Shriver has served on nonprofit and independent school boards since 1994.