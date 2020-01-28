Poll: 75 percent say Senate should allow witnesses in impeachment trial

Registered voters overwhelmingly want the Senate to allow witness testimony in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday has support for witnesses at 75 percent, with 20 percent opposed.

A plurality of Republican voters – 49 percent – back the calling of witnesses in the trial, with 75 percent of independents and 95 percent of Democrats on board with witness testimony.

“There may be heated debate among lawmakers about whether witnesses should testify at the impeachment trial of President Trump, but it’s a different story outside the Beltway. Three-quarters of American voters say witnesses should be allowed to testify, and that includes nearly half of Republican voters,” Quinnipiac University Poll Analyst Mary Snow said in a release.

Diving into the numbers, by a 53-40 percent margin voters say the president is not telling the truth about his actions involving Ukraine, and a bigger majority – a 57-38 percent split – say they would like Trump to provide more details about his actions involving Ukraine.

Majorities also think the president abused his power regarding his actions involving Ukraine (54-42 percent), that he obstructed Congress regarding its investigation (52-42 percent) and that the Trump administration’s withholding of U.S. aid to Ukraine was not justified (52-34 percent).

All of that would seem like so much bluster, though, because even with majorities thinking the president abused his power, obstructed Congress, is lying, and the like, voters remain divided on the question of whether the Senate should remove the president from office: with 48 percent saying no, and 47 percent saying yes.

That number hasn’t moved much of late, and it doesn’t seem it will: 89 percent say they’ve already made up their minds on the removal question, while 10 percent say they might change their minds.

Story by Chris Graham

