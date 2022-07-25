Police searching for missing Orange teen
The Town of Orange Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 18-year-old male.
Nana Appiah-Ofori was last seen at 9 a.m. in Orange on July 21st. Appiah-Ofori left with no clothes or money. His phone was pinged at 9 p.m. in Washington, D.C., on the same day he disappeared. There has been no activity on his phone since.
Text messages from his family are returned as “not delivered.”
According to his family, Appiah-Ofori was set to attend Syracuse University this fall, so his disappearance is out of character for him.
He was driving a white 2013 Nissan Altima ADR with Virginia license plate number: TYP5096.
If you have any information on his whereabouts or if you see his vehicle, call the Town of Orange Police Department immediately at 540-672-1234 or call 911.