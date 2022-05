Virginia Tech softball escapes Kentucky, headed to the Super Regionals

Jerry Carter was on hand for the Blacksburg Regional, which the #3 Virginia Tech softball team won in gritty fashion this past weekend. Carter joins “Street Knowledge” to recap the weekend and look ahead to Florida in the Super Regionals.

