Pittsylvania County: Pavement repair to close southbound lanes of Route 29
Motorists should expect delays due to pavement repair in the work zone on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County.
The southbound lane of Route 29 will be temporarily closed to thru-traffic at the intersection of Route 703 (Tightsqueeze Road). This section of Route 29 will be closed from Tuesday at 9 p.m. through Wednesday at 6 a.m.
VDOT will provide adequate signs for the closure and detour of this portion of Route 29, and will use Route 703 (Tightsqueeze Road /Irish Road) to Route 41 (Franklin Turnpike) to Route 863 (R and L Smith Road) then back to Route 29.