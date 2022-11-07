Menu
pittsylvania county pavement repair to close southbound lanes of route 29
News

Pittsylvania County: Pavement repair to close southbound lanes of Route 29

Chris Graham
Published:
route 29
(© Speedfighter – stock.adobe.com)

Motorists should expect delays due to pavement repair in the work zone on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County.

The southbound lane of Route 29 will be temporarily closed to thru-traffic at the intersection of Route 703 (Tightsqueeze Road). This section of Route 29 will be closed from Tuesday at 9 p.m. through Wednesday at 6 a.m.

VDOT will provide adequate signs for the closure and detour of this portion of Route 29, and will use Route 703 (Tightsqueeze Road /Irish Road) to Route 41 (Franklin Turnpike) to Route 863 (R and L Smith Road) then back to Route 29.

Chris Graham

