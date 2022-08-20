Pink Martini brings hall of fame performance to The Paramount Theater
Pink Martini was inducted into both the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame in 2014. Now, eight years later, they bring their band to Charlottesville at The Paramount Theater.
The performance will take place on Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.75.
The band, the brainchild of Thomas Lauderdale and China Forbes, features a dozen musicians. Pink Martini performs its multilingual repertoire on concert stages on six continents. After making its European debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997 and its orchestral debut with the Oregon Symphony in 1998, the band has gone on to play with more than 50 orchestras around the world, including multiple engagements with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, the Boston Pops, the National Symphony at the Kennedy Center, the San Francisco Symphony, the Cleveland Orchestra and the BBC Concert Orchestra at Royal Albert Hall in London.
Pink Martini has released 11 studio albums on its own independent label Heinz Records (named after Lauderdale’s dog), selling more than 3 million albums worldwide.
In 2019, the band released two EPs featuring the vocals of Pink Martini’s newest members Jimmie Herrod and Edna Vazquez. Both vocalists have toured with the band for the past year.
Tickets go on sale to Paramount Star Circle+ Members on Monday, Aug. 22; Paramount Members+ on Wednesday, Aug. 24; and to the general public on Friday, Aug. 26.
Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or in person at the box office.