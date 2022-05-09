Page County Public Forum hosting discussion on benefits, assistance

Published Monday, May. 9, 2022, 10:09 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Page County Public Forum is an upcoming discussion on benefits and assistance available to local residents, where and how to apply for and receive help.

This event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17th at 6:30 p.m. at the Luray VFW, 218 Veterans Lane, Luray.

The featured speakers will be Lois Shaffer, director of Page One, Joe Fudge, manager of Arise, and Linda McClain, benefits manager, Virginia Department of Social Services.

Page One offers numerous services, to include family assistance of food, gasoline cards, rent, and utilities; outreach for Veterans and seniors and also offers help by providing contacts for housing, medical and dental care and a career support specialist. All this in addition to operating three successful thrift shops to help fund their services.

Arise offers meals programs, housing, job placement, emergency housing for up to three days, and help with resumes. They deliver 40 meals a day, three days a week. They fed 4,000 meals last year and expert to feed 5,000 to 6,000 this year.

The Virginia Department of Social Services has numerous services available and Linda McClain will offer advice in completing applications and successfully obtaining those services.

Like this: Like Loading...