Overnight closure of Barracks Road starts June 26 for waterline installation project

The Charlottesville Department of Utilities is beginning a waterline installation project along Barracks Road beginning June 26.

As a result of the project, a Sunday through Thursday overnight closure will take place on Barracks Road from 8 p.m. each night through 5 a.m. the next morning.

The project is expected to be completed by August 5.

The nightly overnight closure of Barracks Road will begin at Emmet Street to the north and will extend south to the intersection with Rugby Road.

Overnight closures of this section of Barracks Road will allow the city’s contractor, Linco Inc., to work more efficiently, decreasing the overall duration of the project.

A detour will direct traffic around the closure via Emmet Street, the 250 Bypass, Dairy Road, and Rugby Road. Local traffic will have access to Howard Drive, Buckingham Road, and Hilltop Road from the Rugby Road intersection.

This waterline installation project will replace pipes that are approximately 70 years old, and susceptible to breaks.

For more information or to view the detour route, visit charlottesville.gov