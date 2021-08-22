Ordoñez header lifts No. 4 Virginia past No. 12 West Virginia

A seventh-minute header from Diana Ordoñez proved to be all the Cavaliers needed as No. 4 Virginia (2-0-0) went on the road and defeated No. 12 West Virginia (1-1-0) by a score of 1-0 on Sunday at Dick Dlesk Stadium.

It was the second clean sheet of the season for the Cavaliers who also shut out Richmond in the season-opener on Thursday. Virginia has now posted six consecutive shutouts dating back to last season.

Virginia struck first when Ordoñez headed one in off a cross from Samar Guidry in the seventh minute. The Cavaliers played a long ball over the top down the left side to Guidry who side-stepped her defender before serving the ball into the six for Ordoñez who finished with the header.

The Cavaliers had only two shots at half, both from Ordoñez, but held the one-goal lead thanks to her header in the seventh minute.

Each team would get two shots in the second half as each side stymied the other defensively down the stretch.

Virginia keeper Laurel Ivory made a pair of saves in the second half, collecting shots from range by the Mountaineers’ Julianne Vallerand in the 64th minute and Gabrielle Robinson in the 79th minute. Virginia’s two second-half shots came from Godfrey in the final 10 minutes, but both were saved by the West Virginia keeper.