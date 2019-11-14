Odd ending to AEW ‘Dynamite’ main event exposes Jericho

Cardinal rule in pro wrestling booking: your world champ doesn’t get pinned in a tag match unless you’re advancing a storyline.

So you could say, then, that AEW world champ Chris Jericho getting pinned as “Dynamite” was going off the air was a huge mistake.

Jericho was teaming up with Sammy Guevara in a match with tag champs SoCal Uncensored in the main event of “Dynamite” last night.

The match started late, late, late: around 9:45 p.m. Eastern, with 15 minutes until the hard 10 p.m. Eastern cutoff from TNT.

Ring announcer Justin Roberts introduced the match as having a 60-minute time limit, which you have to do to make it come across as legit.

The TV broadcast crew – I can’t remember if it was Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone or Excalibur, but one of them – said during the match if proceedings extended beyond 10 p.m., then the finish would be made available via YouTube later.

Not sure anybody would buy that. I didn’t, anyway.

With roughly three minutes to go until the 10 p.m. cutoff, Guevara made a hot tag to Jericho, then got knocked out of the ring and to the floor.

This left Jericho without a way out as the seconds ticked down toward 10 p.m.

Scorpio Sky rolled up Jericho in an inside cradle to get the 1-2-3 with maybe 20 seconds left in the broadcast.

Jericho responded the way a heel champ should in such a situation, basically tearing up the ringside area in frustration as the credits rolled.

There was probably a bit of realism to the frustration there.

A Jericho pinfall loss, even in a tag match, should mean something to the person getting the fall.

Unless AEW is signaling to us that Scorpio Sky is destined for a run as a main-event singles guy, this was just a botch.

Guevara needed to be in the ring to take that fall, to put SCU over, and keep Jericho clean in the process.

Probably a rookie mistake on the part of Guevara that no doubt got him chewed out backstage afterward.

Story by Chris Graham

