NRCS taps Berry for Virginia outreach position
The Natural Resources Conservation Service based in Richmond have created a new job to serve as the state’s primary point of contact for individuals or groups seeking information on programs, services or partnership opportunities.
The conservation service has hired Telicia Berry for the new position.
Berry will work directly with 41 field offices to coordinate agency support for outreach and education programs as well as provide oversight for new equity partnership agreements designed to break down barriers to participation in farm bill programs.
Berry worked for five years in NRCS’ Hanover Court House field office followed by two more years as a district conservationist in Amelia. The experience she gained working with farmers, landowners, employees and partners will serve her well in this new role as she seeks to build upon existing relationships while forming new ones.
Berry holds a master’s degree in environmental sustainability from Wilmington University.
“I have no farmers in my family, but agriculture and growing things gradually started looming larger in what I wanted to do,” said Berry. “There was a real lure to it. By the time I was out of school, I had a new direction.”
Berry’s initial priorities will include expanding NRCS involvement with historically underserved producers, Virginia’s tribal communities and in all phases of urban agriculture, the fastest-growing sector of American food production.
“In the field, I quickly learned that many farmers out there still don’t know who we are or exactly what we do,” she said. “I’m determined to change that. We’re here to serve everyone and people need to know that, too.”
Individuals and groups seeking to engage more directly with NRCS to protect soil and water resources, prime farm and wetlands and fragile ecosystems may contact Berry at (804) 287-1517 or by e-mail at [email protected].