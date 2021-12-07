Northam to include raises for public-safety officers in state budget

Published Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, 3:24 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Gov. Ralph Northam today announced that his proposed two-year state budget will include the largest dollar investment in public safety in Virginia history.

The governor is proposing pay increases for Virginia State Troopers, correctional officers, deputy sheriffs and regional jail officers, building on his record of law enforcement pay raises over the past four years.

“Law enforcement officers carry a heavy burden as they work to protect Virginians, and this raise is the right thing to do,” Northam said. “Virginia is committed to training officers, funding alternative response systems, and investing in communities. It is also important that our officers are paid enough to create a positive work environment free from as much stress and burnout as possible. This raise and increased funding is a huge step forward.”

Under the governor’s proposal, newly-sworn state troopers will receive a 7.7 percent pay raise; the starting salary for new correction officers will increase by 25 percent; and the average entry-level salary for deputy sheriffs and regional jail officials will increase by approximately 20 percent. The budget also includes significant funding to address pay compression and provide additional raises to a range of targeted officers and sworn personnel. Virginia gave one-time bonuses of $3,000 to $5,000 to public safety officials in 2021, in addition to a one-time bonus of $500 in 2020.

“I am proud of the men and women in law enforcement who work tirelessly to keep us safe,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran. “Gov. Northam’s proposed budget will significantly improve our law enforcement institutions, the safety of our communities, and encourage more young people to join Virginia’s talented pool of public safety officers.”

“I want to thank Gov. Northam for continuing to prioritize Virginia law enforcement,” said Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel Gary T. Settle. “The bonuses and pay raises given to public safety officials every year during the Governor’s term have boosted morale and changed lives. This announcement comes just in time for the holidays and will mean so much to all of the officers and their families.”

Related



