Northam leads trade, marketing mission to Europe

Gov. Ralph Northam is leading a trade and marketing mission to Europe that began on Sunday and will run through this coming Friday.

Northam and the delegation will visit Belgium, Spain and Germany, and participate in 20 meetings over the course of the mission. The governor will be accompanied by Chief of Staff Clark Mercer, Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball, Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring, and representatives from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

“Virginia has an incredible track record for attracting international companies,” Northam said. “Our inclusive policies, strong workforce, quality infrastructure, and access to the world-class Port of Virginia make the Commonwealth an ideal location for companies looking to move to the United States. I look forward to building and strengthening relationships this week.”

Northam and the delegation will travel to Europe and participate in foreign direct investment meetings, including two business roundtables, to discuss Virginia’s advantages with leaders of international companies.

As part of the mission, the governor will visit the Basque Country of Spain. The Basque Country and the Commonwealth of Virginia signed a Memorandum of Understanding this August to develop and implement technologies related to renewable energy, energy efficiency, and storage.

