north carolina man sentenced for soliciting sex from virginia teens
North Carolina man sentenced for soliciting sex from Virginia teens

Chris Graham
(© BillionPhotos.com – stock.adobe.com)

A North Carolina man who used the social media platforms Snapchat and Grindr to solicit sex and nude photos teenage boys from Southwest Virginia was sentenced last week to 151 months in federal prison on federal enticement charges.

Jonathan Avery Shumate, 54, of Warrensville, N.C., pleaded guilty in March to one count of coercion and enticement of minors.

According to court documents, Shumate used both Snapchat and Grindr to contact teenage males attending Oak Hill Academy in Grayson County and offered to provide vapes and vaping materials in exchange for the 16- and 17-year-old boys sending him sexually explicit photographs and nude videos of themselves.

In addition to communicating online, Shumate traveled to Oak Hill Academy to deliver the vaping supplies, and also offered to provide oral sex for the juveniles while requesting that they perform oral sex on him.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

