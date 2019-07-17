Norfolk Tides top Rochester Red Wings, 6-3

Norfolk used a strong start from Dan Straily, a three-run homer from Mason Williams and a clutch hit from Jack Reinheimer to double up the Rochester Red Wings 6-3 Tuesday night at Harbor Park.

The Tides jumped out to an early lead on an RBI double by Ryan Mountcastle in the first frame, and Williams extended that advantage to 4-0 with a three-run blast off of local product Sean Poppen in the third inning. It was the 13th home run of the season for Williams, and it snapped a string of 12 consecutive solo home runs hit by Norfolk batters. Williams has now hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games, batting .355 with five home runs and 12 RBI over that stretch.

Making his fourth start in a Norfolk uniform, Straily (2-0) earned the win after allowing three runs on five hits over 5.1 innings of work. The 30-year-old right-hander carried a shutout into the sixth inning, but Zander Wiel put the Wings on the board with a one-out, three-run homer that shrunk Norfolk’s lead to 4-3.

Straily struck out seven while issuing just one walk, throwing 54 of his 86 pitches for strikes. He’s now posted a 3.00 ERA in his four appearances with the Tides, striking out 24 while walking four over 21.0 innings of work.

David Hess and Tanner Scott followed Straily’s effort with 3.2 shutout innings of relief to help wrap up the win. Hess’ outing was his fifth straight scoreless appearance out of the Norfolk bullpen, while Scott recorded the final six outs to register his fourth save of the season.

Reinheimer gave the Tides some late insurance runs with a two-out, two-run double in the eighth inning. Reinheimer had two hits in the contest to extend his hitting streak to nine games, and he’s now hit safely in 14 of his last 15 starts.

Poppen, who attended Cape Henry Collegiate High School in Virginia Beach before graduating from Harvard University, allowed three runs on four hits over five innings. He struck out five and walked a pair in relief of Cody Allen (0-1), who took the loss after allowing a first inning run in a spot start.

The two clubs will continue their four-game set on Wednesday night at Harbor Park, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05. Chandler Shepherd (0-7, 8.08) gets the start for Norfolk and will be opposed by left-hander Lewis Thorpe (4-4, 5.22).

