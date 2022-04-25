Norfolk Tides split series with Durham Bulls after 14-5 defeat

Published Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022, 9:05 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Norfolk Tides (11-7) lost to the Durham Bulls (7-11), 14-5, in Sunday’s series finale, to split the six-game set.

The Tides immediately grabbed the lead in the first, when Richie Martin launched his first home run of the year, on the first pitch he saw, to put Norfolk up 1-0. Robert Neustrom would draw walk with the bases loaded five batters later to make it 2-0. Neustrom has now had RBI-walks in consecutive contests.

After the Bulls tied the game at 2-2 in their half of the third, Neustrom put the Tides ahead again with a two-run blast, his third of the year.

But Durham would respond with six runs in the fourth, highlighted by a two-run homer from Johnathan Aranda, and two more in the fifth to make it 10-4. Durham would score four more times the rest of the way, with David Rodriguez also going deep for the Bulls in the eighth to make it 14-5.

Tyler Nevin went 3-for-4, making it three-straight games with three hits. He is the only player in the International League this season to have such a streak.

Cole Uvila worked a scoreless ninth inning, running his scoreless streak to 7.0 innings, spanning seven games. Over 27 total batters faced this season, Uvila has not allowed a hit or a run.

Norfolk enjoys an off day tomorrow before setting out on a season-long 12-game road trip. They will be back in action on Tuesday taking on the Gwinnett Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

Like this: Like Loading...