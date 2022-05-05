Norfolk Tides fall short in 4-2 loss to Nashville Sounds on Wednesday

Published Wednesday, May. 4, 2022, 11:50 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Norfolk Tides (13-13) fell to the Nashville Sounds (17-8), 4-2, on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

With the game all tied up at 2-2 entering the bottom of the half of the eighth, the Sounds scored twice to pull away and ultimately come away with the victory. Mark Mathias delivered the go-ahead RBI-double and later scored on an RBI-single from Jon Singleton. The Tides had the tying run come to plate three times in the ninth but were unable to mount a rally.

Nashville struck first in the second inning on a solo shot from Singleton, but Norfolk responded their next time up on an RBI-double from Jahmai Jones to tie the game at 1-1.

The Tides took the lead in the sixth, when Robert Neustrom, extending his hitting streak to nine games, launched a solo blast to make it 2-1. The lead was short lived, as Mathias responded with a homer in home half to tie the game at 2-2.

Denyi Reyes was solid again in the start for Norfolk, allowing just one run on three hits in 5.0 innings of work, while striking out six and issuing no walks.

The third game of this six game set is tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. LHP Zac Lowther (0-3, 10.32) will take the mound for Norfolk. RHP Caleb Boushley (3-2, 3.38), is tabbed to make the start for Nashville.

Like this: Like Loading...