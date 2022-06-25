Norfolk Tides offense erupts for 21 hits in 10-7 victory

The Norfolk Tides (34-36) evened up this series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (38-32) with a 10-7 victory on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The Tides offense erupted for a season-high 21 hits, eight of which went for extra bases (six doubles, two home runs). It was the most hits in a game recorded by Norfolk since another 21-hit performance on April 19, 2016, at Charlotte.

The Tides opened the scoring in the first via an error, but did not score again until Shed Long Jr. scored DJ Stewart with a double in the sixth.

After the IronPigs evened up the contest in their half of the sixth, the floodgates opened as the Tides erupted for four runs in the seventh and three runs in the eighth. Jacob Nottingham began the scoring run with a sacrifice fly, followed by an RBI-single from Stewart. Long Jr. and Beau Taylor then drew walks with the bases loaded, giving the Tides a 6-2 lead. Jordan Westburg doubled to lead off the eighth and Kyle Stowers drove him home with his 13th home run of the season, a blast to right field. Long Jr. would cap the scoring with an infield single for his fourth hit of the game.

After the IronPigs scored three time in the bottom of the eighth, the Tides would quell any thought of late rally, as Gunnar Henderson blasted an opposite-field home run in the ninth to make it 10-5. Westburg then became the first Tide since Renato Nunez on June 22, 2018, at Louisville, to have five hits in a game after he doubled.

Both teams are back in action tomorrow night for game five of this six-game set at Coca-Cola Park. RHP Chris Vallimont (Triple-A Debut) is scheduled to start for the Tides, while LHP Bailey Falter (3-0, 1.54) is tabbed to start for the Iron Pigs. First pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.