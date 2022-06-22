Norfolk Tides lose seven-run lead in loss at Lehigh Valley

The Norfolk Tides (33-34) fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (36-31), 10-7, in the series opener Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park. The Tides were up 7-0, but lost the lead.

Neither team scored until Norfolk did so in the top of the fourth. Jonathan Araúz sparked the fire with his first career hit with Norfolk, a two-run double to give the Tides a 2-0 lead.

That led into a five-run fifth inning for the Tides. With the bases loaded, Terrin Vavra doubled to score two more runs. The next batter was Jordan Westburg, who hit a three-run shot to put the Tides up 7-0.

DL Hall was off to a solid start for the Tides, not allowing a hit in his first four innings. But in the bottom of the fifth, Scott Kingery hit a solo home run to lead things off for Lehigh Vally. A second run would score on an error, which is when Hall exited. Three more runs would score for the IronPigs that inning, thanks to RBI singles by Darick Gall and Dustin Peterson plus a sacrifice fly by Will Toffey to bring the IronPigs down, 7-5.

Three more runs scored for Lehigh Valley in the sixth to take the lead for the IronPigs. They came all on one swing by Dar. Hall, who hit a three-run bomb. That put the IronPigs up 8-7, erasing a seven-run defecit.

Lehigh Valley would score in the seventh and eighth innings. Peterson hit a solo home run in the seventh, while Mickey Moniak hit a solo shot in the eighth. That marked four straight innings with a home run for the IronPigs, as they defeated the Tides, 10-7.

The Tides have not announced a starter for tomorrow’s game, while LHP Bailey Falter (3-0, 1.54) will make the start for Lehigh Valley. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.