Norfolk Tides blow out Rochester Red Wings in series opener
The Norfolk Tides (49-56) crushed the Rochester Red Wings (47-59), 11-4, Tuesday night at Frontier Field. The win handed Rochester their 18th straight loss.
The Tides scored four runs in the top of the second, starting with Jacob Nottingham knocking a two-run single after a nine-pitch at bat. With runners on first and second, Rochester starter Daniel Ponce de Leon was relieved by Curtis Taylor. Taylor would walk the first three batters he faced, putting the Tides up, 4-0.
Kyle Stowers doubled the Tides score with a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth. Rochester would end up scoring three of their runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings. Riley Adams hit a two-run homer in the fourth, his fourth of the season. Andrew Stevenson added a solo shot himself in the fifth to put them down, 8-3.
Norfolk responded with a three-spot in the sixth. Jordan Westburg hit a three-run shot, his eighth with the Tides, to cap Norfolk’s run total to 11. The Red Wings scored one more on a solo home run from Alex call but that would be all Rochester would score, as the Tides won the series opener, 11-4.
Tomorrow the Tides have RHP Chris Vallimont (2-5, 4.64) making the start. Memphis will throw RHP Joan Adon (0-1, 3.86). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.