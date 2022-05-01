Norfolk shut out for second straight night in Gwinnett

The Norfolk Tides (12-11) were shut out by the Gwinnett Stripers (10-13), 5-0, on Saturday night. It was the second straight game the Tides failed to score a run in a nine-inning game.

Gwinnett never looked back after taking a 1-0 lead in the first. Preston Tucker hit a sacrifice fly to make the only lead change of the game. Their biggest inning was in the bottom of the third when Greyson Jenista started with an RBI single. The other two runs were scored on a two-run triple by Ryan Casteel to make it 3-0, Gwinnett.

The final run of the game was scored in the bottom of the fifth by Gwinnett when Hernan Perez hit his first home run of the season to left center field. That would prove to be the dagger, as Norfolk lost, 5-0. It was the first home run of the season for Gwinnett, and the first run allowed this season by Tides reliever Marcos Diplan.

The series finale is set for tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. RHP Grayson Rodriguez (2-0, 2.45) will take the mound for Norfolk. Gwinnett has not yet named a starter. It will be the final game before Norfolk gets an off-day on Monday and head to Nashville for a six-game road trip.

